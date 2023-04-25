Multi-vehicle crash in Gadsden County blocks right lane of traffic

A multi-vehicle crash incident on Interstate 10 westbound in Gadsden County has altered travel flow on the interstate highway Tuesday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Live Traffic and Road Conditions report, the crash incident on I-10 westbound at milemarker 193 has backed up traffic up to milemarker 195.



As of 6:03 p.m., the right lane is blocked.

