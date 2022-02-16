Moving Midtown forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Covering Lake Ella, Levy Park, Los Robles, parts of Monroe Street, and parts of Thomasville Road, there's a lot at stake when it comes to keeping Midtown thriving.

One of the reasons behind the development of the Midtown Stakeholders Committee by the city of Tallahassee, last spring.

"Our purpose is to give recommendations to the city based on what businesses and residents want to see happen in midtown," said Quarter Moon owner Katelyn Haggerty.

At least 10 businesses in Midtown closed due to the pandemic.

As the area begins to thrive again at least 15 others have either relocated to midtown or opened up.

Vino Beano is one of the newest to move in.

Jacob Wethington is the General Manager and believes that the location is ideal for what people desire in this community.

"It's about being able to cater to people. They want that accessibility to walk out their front door-- get a coffee or wine and go about their day," Wethington said.

While stakeholders like Quarter Moon owner Katelyn Haggerty are happy to see businesses return:

"It makes it more of a destination to come to. If you're sitting out here alone you're less likely to get more traffic. It's been great."

The committee is also focused on connecting the many neighborhoods inside Midtown.

"We need more sidewalks places to bike and walk people need to be able to hit every corner of midtown safely and easily."

The city of Tallahassee plans to do a study on the area to look at how to make it more bike and pedestrian friendly. That should happen over the next year.

The City's placemaking plan was completed in 2020.

The plan focuses on changes to how we travel through midtown in the coming decades.

