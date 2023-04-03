Movers for Moms donation drive to benefit Refuge House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Refuge House helps serve around 6,000 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault every year in the Big Bend. That's why the organization is always looking for donations for the women and families they help.

"To be able to provide brand new items for people that are experiencing the harsh reality of escaping a violent situation really brings some dignity to them," said Emily Mitchem, Executive Director for Refuge House.

Two Men and a Truck Tallahassee has been doing their Movers for Moms drive for nine years around Mother's Day to help women and families of domestic violence. General Manager Tom Hunter explains why they do it.

"The goal of it is to kind of collect comfort items, care items, basic necessity items for mothers and families who are residing in shelters around mothers day so we can give them a nice present, a nice gift. Just to bring them some joy and comfort during a tough time in their lives," said Hunter.

This year they decided to partner with Refuge House which serves multiple counties throughout the big bend. He says they've previously helped them with moving services and when they were looking for a new partner to work with it was a perfect fit.

"We found them and with everything they do all the different counties they serve, all the people they help, families and lives they change, we figured it made a lot of sense to try to see if we could play a small part in that," Hunter explained.

Mitchem says being picked for the drive is coming at a perfect time for them.

"We are in a period of expansion right now," Mitchem said. "We're trying to get more space for domestic and sexual violence victims in our residential programs so these supplies are really really necessary for us to be able to take care of the people who come to us for care."

Items people can donate includes new bedding, feminine and personal care items, cleaning supplies, and new clothing. Mitchem says the donations will go a long way for the people they help.

"We depend on our community for those items, for the things that our grants won't cover so this is just tremendously helpful to have nice new items donated to us to be able to provide for people who are staying with us," said Mitchem.

Donations are being accepted through May 8th. There are a number of donation boxes at apartment complexes and businesses around Tallahassee that you can drop off donations to. You can also donate through their Amazon Wish List.

