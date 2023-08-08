MOVE-IN DAY! 2100 Valdosta State University students set to move in this week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — If you passed through Valdosta Tuesday, you probably saw a lot of new faces.

Valdosta State University students are officially moving in for the Fall semester, and there are more of those new faces on the way. This week the university expects to move in 2100 first year and returning students.

One of those students is freshman, Trista Miller. She and her family drove from Orlando for the first day of move-in.

Her mom Melissa says moving in her daughter is an emotional experience but for the most part it was a smooth process.

"She's our first born and having our first born leave the nest certainly is a new experience for us but we've been holding it together so far but on the way home that might be a different story," said Miller.

Making the move-in process easier for students is the Blazer Nation Move-In crew.

Hundreds of students signed up to help with Fall move-in, including Stephone Johnson, a sophomore at VSU. He decided to join the move-in crew this year because he noticed the need for help when he moved in last year.

"When I was a freshman it was a little difficult moving in for me, I mean of course people helped me but it wasn't that many people so for today I wanted to help freshman or anyone else moving in," said Johnson.

VSU's website shows returner student move-in happening Thursday and Friday.

Students will have a few days to settle in before classes start on August 14.