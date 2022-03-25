Moultrie resident sentenced for role in meth trafficking network

ALBANY, Ga. (WTXL) — The United States Department of Justice Middle District of Georgia sentenced a Moultrie resident for her role in a methamphetamine trafficking network.

Melissa Barrow, 48, of Moultrie, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands to serve 188 months, or 15 years, eight months, in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release Thursday.

On Dec. 21, 2021, Barrow pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began investigations in Brooks and Colquitt counties in Nov. 2020.

Through an investigation involving several co-defendants, Barrow sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

She was also accused of collecting proceeds from sales of drugs for co-defendant April Contreras.

The network is believed to have distributed 1.5 to 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Barrow is one of six defendants that have pled guilty in their involvement in the drug network.

Contreras, Corey Haynes, Robert Lee Smith, III, Roderick Smith and Aubrey Thompson have pled guilty; with Thompson being sentenced to 96 months in federal prison with three years of probation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melody Ellis is prosecuting the case.