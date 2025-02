CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Wakulla County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 37-year-old man, from Tallahassee, was headed north of U.S. 319 Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. That's when the driver of a car started to turn left onto Rainbow Drive into the path of the motorcycle.

According to troopers, the man was thrown off the bike after colliding with the car, driven by a 17-year-old girl.

The motorcyclist died. He was not wearing a helmet.