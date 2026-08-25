Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash in Wakulla County Monday night

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A 21-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wakulla County Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The patrol says it happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Spring Creek Highway near Cayuse Drive. The crash involved three vehicles.

An FHP report says the motorcyclist was traveling north on the highway when he hit the back of a sport utility vehicle going the same direction. The report says the motorcycle then hit another vehicle going the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The FHP says the other two drivers were not injured. The crash also shut down part of Spring Creek Highway for a time.

The FHP is still investigating the crash.

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