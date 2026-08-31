Motorcyclist dies after crash in Tallahassee Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A motorcyclist has died after a Sunday night crash in Tallahassee, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

A spokesperson for the patrol says the victim was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle before he hit a sedan on Apalachee Parkway near Conner Boulevard.

An FHP report says the sedan was trying to make a left turn and crossed in front of the motorcycle, hitting it head-on.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not hurt, the spokesperson says.

At this point, it's unclear if this case will lead to criminal charges.

The crash shut down the roadway for a time. It has since reopened.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

