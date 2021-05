JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two people are in serious condition after their motorcycle hit a black bear in Jefferson County Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, 50, and their rider, 58, were riding northbound on SR 59 when they hit the bear.

Both of the riders are from Ochlocknee, Ga., and were transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in serious condition.