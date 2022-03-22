Motion to allow 24/7 access to Wakulla County Beaches fails

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Whether or not to allow 24/7 access to Wakulla County Beaches, that's what was in question Monday night at the Wakulla County Commission meeting.

The motion for 24-7 beach access failed, and would have impacted Shell Point Beach, Woolley Park, and Mashes Sands.

Those in favor said they wanted people who pay taxes to have access to the beach whenever they want, while those against said there are already too many problems at night at the beach including noise, trash, and trespassing on private property.

"People walking in my yard at night, I've seen them walk in other peoples yards in the day time, I have made several calls into the sheriff's department with alcohol consumption," said Shell Point homeowner Eddie Grizzle who was against the idea.

"I'm not neccessarily disapointed, I would have liked to have seen a second to the motion so that there could have been more discussion and bring it to a vote. Yes, we would have all loved to have enjoyed shell point in the daylight hours and at night, when it's just as beautiful there," said Shell Point homeowner Perry Morris who was in favor.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has responded to 55 calls after closing at Shellpoint Beach since 2019.