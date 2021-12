Most of waste management in Madison County will remain on its normal schedule for the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday.

According to a social media post by the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, all solid waste collection centers will be open every day this week including their normal scheduled closed day.

All centers will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year's Day.

All centers will resume their regular scheduled hours on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.