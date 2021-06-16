More than 100 hurricane supply bags to be delivered to seriously ill patients in Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Bend Hospice is stepping up its game and making sure people in need are prepared for hurricane season.

Members with hospice and Latter-Day Saints are putting together bags filled with supplies and important information. These bags will go to people who are seriously ill.

Members with hospice say the bags are meant to help people through what already is a stressful situation.

"We just thought it would be good to kinda give people a jump start on preparing for hurricane season the same way we kind of prepare them for different other sorts of decisions that they are making about their care," said Ryan Thompson, a social worker with the Transitions Program in Big Bend Hospice.

The bags contain food, a whistle, emergency contact information and a pill organizer.

More than 100 bags will be delivered to people within the next couple of weeks.