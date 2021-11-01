More than 1,600 wreathes needed for Wreathes Across America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wreaths Across America is asking for your help to put wreathes on veterans graves at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

So far more than 500 wreaths have been collected this year but they're still 1,600 wreaths short.

This year the Tallahassee national cemetery has added 400 new graves making the need larger than ever.

You can find the information to sponsor a wreath on the wreaths across America website.

"Everyone in that cemetery is either someone who served or a loved one," said Capt. Curtis Hooks that manages the Tallahassee Wreathes Across America program. "Everyone of these guys wrote a blank check to the USA for an amount up to their life. the least we can do is honor their grave site at Christmas time. "