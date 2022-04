VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — More than 1,400 students will be recognized during Valdosta State University's Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies in May.

The ceremonies will honor both undergraduate and graduate students during the weekend of May 6 to May 7.

The graduate ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. in The Complex on May 6 and the undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on May 7 on the Front Lawn.

