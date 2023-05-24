More people trained in urban farming and entrepreneurship

More people in Tallahassee are now trained to start their own urban farm as having a new source of fresh produce.

21 people completed the city's spring Urban Farming and Entrepreneurship Program. The 12 week program covers topics such as sustainable growing methods, crop management and business financing, in addition to hands-on learning opportunities at city farms.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the program is one way to help address food insecurity for people who don't have easy access to grocery stores.

"With these community gardens and the skills that these students acquire, they can raise those fresh fruits, more nutritious foods right there in their own neighborhood," said Richardson.

Richardson said this spring's class had the largest number of participants since the start of the program. If you're interested in participating in the next training, you can complete the Program Interest Form on the city's website.