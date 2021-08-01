More efforts being made to get Leon County vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With fears of the COVID-19 Delta Variant overwhelming hospitals across the state, The Florida Health Department is bringing back pop-up vaccine sites like this one in Tallahassee at the Robinson Trueblood Pool.

The Health Department said most recent hospitalizations from COVID-19 are ages 20 to 49, while most COVID-19 cases are coming from unvaccinated people.

Jordan Kimball, who has received the vaccine along with his family said he understands the frustrations of the rising COVID-19 numbers in Florida, this week the state seeing over 110,000 new cases, but believes everyone has an individual right to get the vaccine or not, along with making the choice of wearing a mask.

"Slowly but surely we're going to get more and more people getting the vaccine," said Kimball.

Helping deliver those vaccines, Florida A&M University at the Al Lawson Center. The vaccine site said they have doubled their vaccine distribution, over 80 to 100 given out daily.

Tanya Tatum who runs the site told ABC 27 the recent uptick in vaccines given out may be over fears of the Delta Variant.

"I think it's causing some people to think twice about it because while it may not keep you from getting infected, it certainly is preventing more serious hospitalizations so some people are really thinking twice about it."

Health officials doing everything they can to help flatten the curve once again.

Starting on Tuesday, vaccines will no longer be given out at the Al Lawson Center. FAMU'S new site will be at 674 Gamble Street. COVID-19 testing will also start administering tests at that site as well later this fall.