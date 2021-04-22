More affordable housing on its way in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Four new development projects approved Wednesday are set to bring around 449 affordable housing units to Tallahassee.

People who live near these areas say it's a need the community needs to be met.

"People need help," said Dorrie Sanders-Duart.

Duart lives in the Indianhead Neighborhood.

"If Tallahassee can help those people right now and they need it, they should do it," Duart said.

She lives near 1317 Winwood Boulevard, one site expecting to bring more than 400 affordable housing units to Tallahassee.

"People are losing jobs left and right," Duart said.

The impacts of the pandemic making it harder for people to pay market rent prices.

The Winewood Site is one of four coming to our area and would accommodate people making a living wage of $15 per hour.

The other three located on Ridge Road, Shoreline Drive, and Griffin Street would charge no more than 30 percent of a person's income for rent.

Tallahassee's mayor has been working on solutions for a while.

"We've been able to bring more certified affordable housing units online this fiscal year than the past two years combined," said Mayor John Dailey.

Dailey telling ABC 27, affordable housing was a priority pre-pandemic but with an increased need, it's time for immediate action.

"We know we need to bring more units online," Dailey said.

Hoping to make Tallahassee a more affordable place to live.

"We need to get back on track," said Duart.

We're still working to confirm when those 400-plus units will be opening up.

The City says they are looking for more options for low-income housing with around 1,000 units on their radar.