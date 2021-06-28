Watch
Moody Air Force Base investigating death of Airman found unresponsive

Credit: Facebook
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jun 28, 2021
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WTXL) — Moody Airforce Base Monday announced an Airman assigned to the 23d Wing died June 28, 2021.

According to the Air Force Base, the Airman was found unresponsive while working out and was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center, just before 4 p.m.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The name of the Aiman is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.

For questions, please contact Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs via email at 23wg.public.affairs@us.af.mil or via phone at (229) 257-4146.

