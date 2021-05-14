Moody AFB says those fully vaccinated no longer required to wear masks on base

MOODY AFB, Ga. (WTXL) — Moody Air Force Base officials announced Friday that fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors on base.

The announcement comes as the Department of Defense sent a memo Thursday saying that masks were no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated at any DoD facility in response CDC changes and the effectiveness of the vaccines.

Moody AFB officials define fully vaccinated people as those who are two weeks past the final shot in their vaccine series, either the lone shot of the J&J or the second shot of Pfizer/Moderna.

People that have not received their final dose of vaccine should continue to follow all prior guidance regarding social distancing, masks and travel, according to officials.