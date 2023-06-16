Monticello Watermelon Festival canceled due to inclement weather

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — If you were planning to attend the 2023 Watermelon Festival unfortunately it's canceled due to weather.

Katrina Richardson, Executive Director for the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, says they had to make the difficult decision to cancel the festival because of last night's flooding and the potential for more bad weather to move through.

"It is a huge economic impact for our community," Richardson said. "To know that everybody loves the festival, now that we're not having it all the negative comments about it tells you people really do look forward to the festival."

Not all the events for the festival were canceled, the Watermelon 5K run is still happening Saturday morning.