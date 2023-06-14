Monticello Police Department investigating a death

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — The Monticello Police Department said Wednesday it is investigating an incident that led to the death of a man.

According to a news release from the police department, police department personnel along with deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint provided to 911 dispatch that a person was shot in the area of North Rhodes Street after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, a Monticello police officer found a black male on the ground, bleeding with life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County Fire Rescue responded to the man and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The police department said the man died from injuries sustained.

The police department said that its agency along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement collected evidence from the scene and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

The police department asks anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Monticello Police Department at 850-342-0150.

