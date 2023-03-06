Monticello Opera House hosts auditions for 'Diary of Anne Frank'

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday the Monticello Opera House started the process of auditions for its upcoming play, "The Diary of Anne Frank."

Play director, Jeffrey Mandel, says Anne Frank's story is still very timely today. As a Jewish man, he knows the importance of the story and is looking forward to sharing it with people in the big bend.

"I've been in Amsterdam, I've been to the house where this happened which is a very powerful and emotional experience to be where this happened. It's one of the most important stories of the 20th century," Mandel explained.

He says it's a bucket list item for him to be able to direct this play.

"It could not be more timely," Mandel said. "There's a rise of anti-Semitism and very much here in Florida and getting this message out is extremely important."

The first round of auditions were Sunday night. There are 13 roles available. Call back auditions are on Monday at 7 p.m.

The play will run the last two weekends in April and the first in May.