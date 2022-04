JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Monticello man died in a single-car crash early Saturday morning in Jefferson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers responded to the area of North Salt Road and Government Farm Road for a traffic crash around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived they found a sedan off the shoulder of the road.

Jefferson County EMS was called and soon after, the 40-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by FHP.