Monticello City Manager arrested on child pornography charges, per Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

MONTICELLO, FL — Monticello's City Manager is facing several charges after being arrested on child pornography charges. In a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, they say they became aware of a resident who may be in possession of Child Pornography and had attempted to distribute it.

JCSO says based on evidence obtained during the initial investigation, probable cause was developed for a search warrant for Kurt Mackiewicz's residence and place of employment at Monticello City Hall. The warrants were executed today, May 19th, and during the search, the sheriff's office says additional evidence was discovered, which led to Mackiewicz’s arrest.

He's been charged with 10 counts of Possession or Promotion of Certain Images of Child Pornography. He's being held at the Jefferson County Jail as he waits for his first appearance.

We've reached out to the city for comment. Monticello's Mayor John Jones tells ABC 27 that right now, there's no additional information, as they were just told about the arrest, and says that they'll release more information as decisions are made. Jones did say that, "Until further discussion with the city attorney, Kirk Mackiewicz is still employed with the city.”

This is a developing story.

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