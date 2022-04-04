Events bring awareness to Autism, neurodiversity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over 150 kids of all abilities and ages came together Sunday for Florida State Universities Kickin it for Kids, a soccer clinic that connects kids on and off the spectrum with the stars of Seminole soccer.

Cathy Zenko, Director of FSU's Center for Autism and Related Disabilities said this event was created to give those who are neurodiverse the opportunity to get active with people of all abilities.

"Our ultimate goal always has been about inclusion. And this is one of the best examples that I think we do here at FSU to show the beauty of inclusion," said Zenko. "That it's just everybody learning from eachother, somebody may be a little bit different, everybody has their differences, and we kind of just learn together."

Also celebrating Neurodiversity this month, Leon County, putting up art from autistic and neurodiverse artists from across the city in places like the LeRoy Collins Branch Library, Obsessions Gift Shop, and Able Artists Gallery

Rayna Assano, whose art is being showcased at Leroy Collins, said she's grateful for the opportunity to showcase her talents while also showing the world the challenges she goes through daily as a neurodiverse artist.

"I have a selection of three pieces that are actually about communication on the spectrum and how difficult it can sometimes be," said Assano. "Finding the balance of like, having people get to know the real me can be difficult at times, because I'll be one way one day, and I'll be another way another day."