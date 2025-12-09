Montford's Kenneth Horne named LCS Teacher of the Year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leon County Schools announced their Teacher of the Year Monday.

Meet Kenneth Horne. He's taught at Montford Middle School since 2013.

Horne tells us he enjoys teaching civics and bringing history to life for his students.

He also thanks the other educators who helped shape his own teaching style.

"I think everybody's teacher of the year," Horne said. "We help each other with ideas all the time. A certain portion of what I do with the kids I thought up independently, but most of it, I collected from other teachers over the years. We've been very helpful with one another."

Horne says he got his first teaching job when he was 20 years old after working at several local museums.

The school district says Horne also volunteers at the Maritime Heritage Center in Panacea where he leads boat building workshops.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.