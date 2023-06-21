Monroe Street Save-A-Lot grocery store headed for closure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I use to come shopping here all the time with my mama. It's sad its closing because the prices are so reasonable," said Betty Hudson, a Tallahassee resident.

Hudson has lived in Tallahassee since 1969. She is one of many Southside neighbors that relies on South Monroe's Save-a-lot for affordable groceries.

"Y'all leaving us with nothing. Now we have to go to another side of town to do what we do here on a day-to-day basis," said Tavarous Livingston, resident.

Tavarous Livingston and girlfriend Kirsti Henry are among many who say the area is losing its resources. This closing coming just 4 months after the closing of South Monroe's CVS.

Netty Walker-Palmore, a grandmother of 11, said the prices at Save-A-Lot were of necessity and losing this store will be a huge adjustment.

"It's like 4 minutes away from my house. So many of my neighbors that don't have cars can walk here and get their groceries. It's been a blessing to the community," said Netty Walker-Palmore, resident.

Save-a-lot management said the announcement came out of nowhere. After receiving a call from corporate they were told very little but that the lease for the building had not been renewed, inventory would be picked up Thursday, and the grocery store would be shut down in a matter of days.

Now, people who have shopped here for decades are being misplaced, again.

"My mom, my grandma, everybody. It's hard," said Kirsti Henry.

Now, neighbors and employees are faced with the same question. What's next?

"I'm just sorry its closing," said Hudson.

As for what's next, neighbors say they hope the city promotes more programs that will promote sustainability so that they won't have to rely on grocery stores.