Monroe-Adams Street corridor will soon see improvements to side streets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Jay Morell has owned Earley's Kitchen since 2008.

Knowing the area and the community, Morell noticed that there are changes that could be made around the Monroe-Adams Street corridor.

"I'd like to see some street-scapes, of course some LED lighting just to brighten up the area leading up to Florida A&M University," said Morell. "I also mentioned that if possible and if we had enough space on the street that I would definitely like to see some angled street parking similar to that on Gaines Street."

The Monroe-Adams Street Placemaking Project will be focusing on improving five streets connecting Monroe and Adams including Harrison Pershing, Jennings and Kestnser Streets and Perkins Road.

With a set cost of around $3 to $5 million, Blueprint hopes it will bring a new aesthetic to the area while increasing safety for pedestrians coming through.

While in the design and planning phase right now, Dan Scheer, the design and construction manager with Blueprint said they hope to start construction as early as this year.

"We'll be adding pedestrian facilities via sidewalks and bike lanes, and share arrows, and also doing a lot of landscaping," said Scheer. "It's going to make it look new and fresh."

Businesses pleased that there will soon be a new look in their southside community.

"Of course you have the SOMO Walls project coming, Proof Brewery, so there's a lot of traffic coming this way and we're just a block or two south so I think it will be good for all of us," said Morell.

The project is expected to then be completed by either 2024 or 2025.