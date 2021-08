TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday a new monoclonal antibody treatment site will open in Leon County on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

To date, the state has opened 21 sites, serving more than 13,000 patients.

These treatment sites will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

Vacant Sears

1500 Apalachee Parkway

Tallahassee, FL 32301

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.