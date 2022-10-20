Monarch Butterfly Festival returns to St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge

ST. MARKS, Fla. — The Monarch Butterfly Festival will return to St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The butterflies are headed south to the Gulf Coast and St. Mark's during their migration to Mexico.

According to St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge, the butterflies annual journey is a "complex, inherited behavior pattern, not a learned process" and they travel with cold fronts.

Visitors will be able to see the tagging of these butterflies at St. Marks Lighthouse and can also enjoy crafts, music and food.

The entrance fee will be $5.

The Refuge's Visitor Center and administrative office is located about 25 miles south of Tallahassee, FL. From Tallahassee, take SR 363 (Woodville Hwy) to Wakulla. Turn left (east) on SR 267 (Bloxham Cutoff). At US 98 (Coastal Hwy), turn left (east) and cross the St. Marks River. Turn right on Lighthouse Road (CR 59) and drive 3 miles to the Visitor Center/Office.

