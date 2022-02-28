Moms Demand Action hold day of action in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mom's Demand Action is continuing to take a stand against gun violence with their first in person event for the year.

The Day of Action is meant to rally supporters and inform them of the actions they are taking against gun violence this year, including trying to repeal Florida, supporting community violence intervention initiatives and to reject the idea of permit-less carrying of a firearm.

Beth Dumond of Moms Demand Action says continuing community conversation is an important part of the fight against gun violence.

"One of things we're passionate is evidence based strategy to reduce gun violence," said Dumond. "We can look at statistics and see where shoot first laws and permitless carry alws makes things worse ans we can look at statistics where things like community violence intervention makes things better."