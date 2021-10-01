Mission Golf Tournament, Youth Clinic held at Jake Gaither Golf Course

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Children of all ages in Tallahassee hit the links for a good cause.

Bond Community Health Center held its first annual Mission Golf Tournament and Youth Clinic Thursday.

Kids brought their golf clubs and got some great tips from the FAMU golfing team at the Jake Gaither Golf Course.

It's the latest effort to raise money to provide health care to people who can't afford it in the Big Bend.

"This community health center provides health care to those in need and has always been in this community ever since I've been in Tallahassee," says Juan Vasquez, a board member with Bond Community Health Center.

Proceeds for the event go to the Bond Community Health Center.