A man from Gadsden County who was reported missing earlier this month was found safe.

According to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night, Johnnie Davis Sr. was located safe.

On Dec. 8, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office announced that Davis, 85, was an endangered person.

The sheriff's office noted on Dec. 8 that Davis was last seen on Reynolds Road in Quincy in a red SUV with an unknown black male and not in distress.