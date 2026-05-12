MISSING CHILDREN ALERT: FDLE issues alert for two children missing out of Crawfordville

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for two children last seen in Crawfordville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Noah Chester, 2 months, was last seen wearing a light green striped onesie, and that Haylee Chester, 17, was last seen carrying a black backpack. The release says Haylee has a piercing on the right side of her nose and a tattoo of Chinese symbols on her right forearm. She may go by the name "Shyla."

The children were last seen in the area of the 1100 block of Rehwinkel Road in Crawfordville.

The children may be in the company of Justin Conley. Conley has tattoos of Chinese symbols on both the right and left sides of his neck.

FDLE

The group may be traveling in a 2017 gray GMC Yukon with Arkansas tag number AVA22T. The vehicle has a round sticker with white lettering in the center of the back windshield.

The case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert due to an ongoing investigation.

If located, FDLE says do not approach; call law enforcement immediately. You can reach the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100, or you can call 911.

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