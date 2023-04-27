UPDATE: 4-year-old of Carrabelle found safe

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: 12:29 P.M.: According to Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith, the boy has been found via deputies.

"Little Noah is safe," Smith said in a video posted on the social media platform Facebook Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff's office noted a Tallahassee Police Department bloodhound found the boy.

The boy was found in the woods behind his residence.

The sheriff added the boy has been checked out by emergency medical services (EMS).

The sheriff thanked multiple agencies that assisted in the search.

INITIAL REPORT

Law enforcement officials are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Beebe is non-verbal and autistic. He was last seen in the area of Beebe Way and Highway 67 in Carrabelle at approximately 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

He may have an American Bulldog with a white face and brown body, named Loki, with him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert. Beebe is listed as a white male, three feet in height, 50 pounds in weight with red hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement agencies note the boy may be wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and no shoes or may not be wearing clothing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boy is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 850-670-8500.

