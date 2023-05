TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police Department says a missing 12-year-old was found dead Saturday morning.

Their initial post was shared on social media just after midnight Saturday. According to TPD the Special Victims Unit was searching for the male. He was last seen on Broadmore Lane in Tallahassee, which is a little over a mile away from District 850.

Tallahassee Police say the investigation is open and active, but that there's no threat to public safety.