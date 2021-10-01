Miss Florida Earth empowering children to be eco-friendly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One Florida woman is empowering kids to become eco-friendly.

Jennifer Powell was crowned Miss Florida Earth this past June. It's a beauty pageant that is eco-focused.

She made an appearance at the Boys and Girls Club in Tallahassee Thursday. Powell says she wants to empower children to protect the earth.

"I wanted to teach kids what I didn't know as a kid. You know we weren't aware of climate change and what it is today, all of the sustainable choices were not really options that we used as kids and so to be able to share that message with the next generation it's a lot easier to teach kids rather than teach them when they are adults."

Kids were bused in as far as Quincy to take part in some of the activities-- including how to recycle and grow plants.