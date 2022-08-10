Miller County sheriff arrested

COLQUITT, Ga. — Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.

According to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, their department was asked by Pataula Judicial Circuit District Attorney Vic McNease to investigate allegations of sexual battery by Morgan on July 26, 2022.

The GBI stated that these allegations stem from an incident that took place while on a 911 call in Miller County, Georgia involving Sheriff Morgan.

Agents conducted interviews and gathered evidence that was then presented to the Superior Court Judge.

Morgan was arrested and processed on Wednesday, August 10 and the case will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for review, according to the GBI.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online

