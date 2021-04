MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Midway Police Department is searching for missing 20-year-old Jamal Deshaun Davis.

Davis was last seen at Genesis Group Home in Midway on April 23 and was wearing a gray-colored hoodie, blue jeans and black champion sneakers.

According to police, he is about 5'6", 160 pounds and has been known to be on the southside of town in Tallahassee.

If you have any information regarding Davis, please contact Midway Police Department at (850) 491-0229.