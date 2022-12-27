Midway Families going on 4th day with little or no water

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — “I got up way before they did and turned the water on in the tub and got enough in there where I could kind of wash up,” said Roosevelt Carter.

Roosevelt Carter is among the many people in his Midway community going on four days of no to very little water pressure, a problem that started Christmas Eve and as of Monday afternoon, was not yet resolved.

"I couldn't take a shower last night and I can't take a shower now. There's a little bit of water pressure," said Carter.

Lori Pilz is the Director of Member Services for Talquin Electric. The company says they experienced outages in its four-county coverage area that also includes Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla Counties.

“It was during the cold temperature during the holiday weekend. Basically, the high demand was a result of dripping faucets to prevent freezing of pipes and leaks on the system,” said Pilz.

Pilz says they understand that this was an unfortunate event to happen during the holiday weekend. The company expects water levels to return to normal by the end of today.

“Tank levels are recovering, and water pressure will increase as the tank levels increase. We’ve been working all weekend and will continue to monitor those levels today,” said Pilz.

Talquin is now asking that everyone preserves their water.

As he waits for things to return to normal, Carter is now asking that more be done to keep this from happening in the future.

“The system in Midway needs to be upgraded,” said Carter.

