Midtown staple set to close this weekend following years in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon's at Lake Ella could be closing its doors this weekend. They first opened in November 2021.

In a Facebook post, owner Leon Brunson said in part that,

"after careful consideration, this weekend will likely be the last weekend with me at Leon's at Lake Ella."

The post goes on to say that the closure won't affect any She Crab Soup Sales or pickup dates. The post also had a link to a GoFundMe. There, Brunson went into further details, saying,

"Although financially unprepared, we opened Leon’s at Lake Ella. Due to startup expenses, equipment breaking, plumbing issues, and a motley of other reasons, the business never hit profitability, despite historically low overhead. The volume became too much, and every dollar went back into capacity building and staff retention, yet every effort fell short due to consistent growth.



I never crowdsourced while operating this business because I wanted to prove myself. But I need to be transparent: I need a reset."

We reached out to Brunson for comment. We're waiting to hear back.

READ FULL POST BELOW:

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

