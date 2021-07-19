Midtown see's businesses re-opening, will draw more traffic to neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When Fire Betty's Arcade Bar in Tallahassee closed its doors at the beginning of the pandemic, Jenna Walker was heart broken to see it go.

Then, Finnegan's Irish Wake also shut down.

Now one year later, both bars are set to make a big return in 2021, Finnegan's will reopen in August, while Fire Betty's is planning a fall return.

"I think lately,with the news of certain businesses opening back up, people have been more intrigued into coming back into Midtown," said Walker.

Jeri's Midtown Cafe is also feeling the effects of the Midtown resurgence. Owner Jeri Madden says her numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels, and she is happy to see businesses coming back to the historic neighborhood.

"We're super excited about Midtown livening up a bit because we've seen them shut down and we're happy to see everybody get back to normal," said Madden.

For Edleen Blanc -- who regularly visits the Midtown area -- she's also excited to see more people coming out.

"It's really cool to see the difference from when the pandemic hit to see businesses where they are now," said Blanc.

Madden says Jeri's Midtown Cafe survived the pandemic with online ordering through TLH2Go, which gives businesses online ordering options for free.

Through the service, Madden added more than $100,000 to her bottom line.