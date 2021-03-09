Midnight Rescue: Florida Capitol police officers save Barred Owl after traffic accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s said that nothing good happens after midnight. But that wasn’t the case for an injured barred owl last Friday in Tallahassee.

Around midnight, Florida Capitol Police Officers Jack Carter and Jonathan Crawley were flagged down to the scene of a wounded owl.

The owl had just collided with a vehicle near the state offices complex at Southwood.

While Capitol Police officers’ primary duties don’t include saving distressed animals, wildlife rescue services that normally would have responded were unavailable because of the late hour.

The 1.5-foot tall barred owl was in a busy roadway and unresponsive.

Capitol Police Officers Karla Atkins and Brandon Alcorn transported the owl to the Northwood Animal Hospital for overnight treatment.

Northwood Animal Hospital delivered the owl to St. Francis Wildlife on Saturday.

St. Francis Wildlife staff confirmed that the adult male owl is recuperating from head trauma and an old injury, but he has a positive recovery prognosis.

They hope to return the owl to his habitat when he is fully recovered.