Midnight fire claims 1 person, family dog in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a house fire just after midnight on May 6 left one person and one of the family's dogs dead.

According to Tallahassee Fire Department, the Consolidated Dispatch Agency received a 911 call from a homeowner stating a residence within the 4800 block of Ballygar Drive was on fire just after midnight on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews were met with smoke and fire coming from a bedroom window, according to the report.

Three of the home’s occupants were outside in the fenced-in back yard and told the crew that a fourth occupant was missing.

Crew members helped the occupants reach a safe place and began an aggressive attack on the fire, while simultaneously searching for the missing occupant.

The missing occupant and one of the family dogs were found by firefighters having succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire.

TFD was able to rescue the other family dog. It was transferred to the emergency vet and is listed in stable condition.

The family was displaced by the fire and assisted by the Red Cross.

This fire is currently under investigation with the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Partnering agencies assisting TFD on the scene included the Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS.