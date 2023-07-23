Michael White appointed to Florida A&M University Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday Michael White was appointed to the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Board of Trustees.

The governor's office noted that White's appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

White is set to replace Michael Dubose, whose term on the FAMU Board of Trustees expired in January.

FAMU said White - of Tallahassee - is co-founder and chief business development officer of Indelible Solutions, a Jacksonville-based management consulting company.

White was previously a professional account specialist at the Florida Department of Education and the Department of Financial Services.

“As a proud Rattler, I am honored to have received this distinguished appointment by Governor DeSantis. I look forward to contributing to developing the University’s policies and programs to ensure they build upon the legacy of FAMU,” said White.

FAMU noted White earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the FAMU School of Business and Industry.

“We welcome alum Michael White as a member of the FAMU Board of Trustees. His talent and entrepreneurial drive will be assets to the University as we strive to become one of America’s top 100 public universities,” said FAMU President Larry Robinson.