Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland joins ABC 27 Sunrise team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — ABC 27 is excited to welcome a new face to the Sunrise team.

Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland comes to Tallahassee from KPAX in Missoula, Montana where she was the Chief Meteorologist.

Copeland has covered everything from floods to wildfires across the Rocky Mountains and Rocky Mountain Front.

While she may be coming in from Montana, she's no stranger to the south. Copeland is originally from Columbus, Georgia and has family in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

She's a graduate of Kennesaw State University and worked in news at CNN for four years.

After that, she decided to pursue a career change and traveled to Australia to live and work for a year where she found her passion for weather.

Copeland returned to the U.S. to pursue her meteorology degree through Mississippi State University's online program. She also has her NWA Seal of Approval.

Outside of work, she enjoys playing tennis, fishing, paddle boarding, surfing, snowboarding, camping and anything outdoorsy.

Tune in to Sunrise every weekday morning!