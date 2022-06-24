Mental Wealth Center to host Community Record Restrictions and Career Fair

VALDOSTA, Ga (WTXL) — The Mental Wealth Center will host its second annual Community Record Restrictions and Career Fair in Valdosta on July 29.

At a free charge, Georgia residents with criminal backgrounds will be able to have their criminal record expunged through the Record Restriction process.

Residents must preregister in order to participate in the expungement clinic. The first 200 registrants will reportedly have their criminal background record pulled for free.

Registration applications are currently available at the Mental Wealth Center, located at 601 N. Ashley Street in Valdosta, Ga 31601.

For more information or to register for the event, contact JaTaryia Thomas at (229) 234-2364.