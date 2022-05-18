Mental Health Council of the Big Bend bringing mental wellness to the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Be kind to your mind!

That's the message the Mental Health Council of the Big Bend wants the community to know.

Tuesday, they hosted a mental health and wellness fair at the Walker Ford Community Center.

The goal is to erase the stigma and identify the 8 dimensions of wellness to help people improve their mental health.

Several local vendors were there to provide resources to people like Nydasia Lewis who says this was key.

"It's important for the whole community specifically myself because I'm looking for mental health resources but the whole community could definitely use it just like awareness even if you're not suffering from a disorder or illness."

The council plans to host another community wellness fair in the future.