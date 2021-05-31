Memorial Day 2021 in the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From Crawfordville to Tallahassee, those that fought and sacrificed were honored on this Memorial Day in the best ways possible.

At the courthouse, Wakulla County remembered their veterans by praying, laying a wreath in remembrance, and saying some of the names of local soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice.

At Greenwood Cemetery in Tallahassee, city commissioners and state representatives were guided by the Buffalo Soldiers Club on saluting African-American men and women who served in the military. By placing flags on their graves, U.S. Representative Al Lawson (D-Fla.) wanted to recognize a cemetery that was once forgotten.

Rep. Lawson said, "many veterans especially ones the fought in World War I and World War II and in Vietnam never got any recognition, and so since it (cemetery) was isolated, 3 years ago they told me about it, so I decided to rally on Memorial Day to bring community people out to help put flags to honor the veterans."

He added, "They made the ultimate sacrifice and that's why we have this freedom Memorial Day is more than just having BBQs and going to the beach it's about honoring those that have paved the way to have the freedom that we have in this country."

Staying in Tallahassee, the last stop on today's commemoration tour was at the VFW Post 3308 Cemetery. They're one of only a small group of VFW's that has its own cemetery dedicated to its members. Part of the VFW's history dating back to the 1800s, they decorated the graves of members who died in the defense of their country. Today, they marched and lowered the flag to half staff as the community watched.