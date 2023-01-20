Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members look forward to VP Harris' visit

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Tallahassee this Sunday is spreading inspiration and cheer to an organization that she joined when she was a student at Howard University.

Members of Alpha-Kappa-Alpha sorority, Incorporated are looking forward to hearing the Vice President speak on the Roe v. Wade decision.

Kerra Kelly, the Vice President of FAMU's Beta Alpha Chapter, said the Vice President coming to town is a historic moment for the African American community.

"I feel like this is the opportunity for African American students to really see her and value this opportunity and take it all in because we are the next generation and learn all these lessons so we can pour into the next generation to come," said Kelly.

Kelly added that Vice President Harris' visit is highlighting the importance of diversity and representation for those within the African American community who aspire to run for higher office.